Houston’s Poet Laureate Writes An Elegy For Harvey

Deborah D.E.E.P. Mouton reads a poem written in the aftermath of Harvey and recounts her personal experience of riding out the storm.

A Houstonian for over a decade, by way of Los Angeles and Ann Arbor, Deborah D.E.E.P. Mouton is the city’s third Poet Laureate.

“I took on the pen name D.E.E.P. when I was in middle school because I thought that it best represented what I wanted my work to be, which was thought-provoking and deep. It was kind of cheesy … And as I grew the name kind of became attributed to me so much that I can’t divorce myself from it. And so, in the greatest way, I’ve kind of taken it on as a challenge to always have my work be that way. It is an acronym standing for Determined to Excel in Everything Possible.”

In the immediate days after Harvey, Mouton wrote two poems about the storm, including one that was featured by the BBC. Her poem, “Preparations,” was written following a “call out from [Books Editor] Alyson Ward in the Houston Chronicle asking for poems [about Harvey], and I decided that I could take the step to write towards that prompt and get myself in the catharsis of writing.”

In the sound portrait above, listen to Houston Poet Laureate Deborah D.E.E.P. Mouton tell her own “Harvey story” and read “Preparations.”

Preparations

the water is the first to go

then the bread

then the eggs

somewhere in there

the chips fade away

and people resort to munching

on their own

anxiety rising into fisticuffs

in aisle 3 of Kroger or HEB or Randalls

no one thinks about looking

in the frozen section

the memories they will soon lose

the pictures in stagnant water

the playground cemented into 3 feet of rising murky, there is always something left

off of the list

that you never knew you needed

until you look down

see all of the empty

the plastic bags with a single day’s clothes

see the flashlight and raft in the distance

until you watch

all that you call home

conveyor into the bayou

bed, by doorframe, by roof

and you know

the water will be the last thing

to go