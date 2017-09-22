Skyline Session Special Edition: Houston/New Orleans With Kermit Ruffins

Watch New Orleans jazz trumpeter Kermit Ruffins perform at one of a series of benefit concerts for Hurricane Harvey relief at Axelrad Beer Garden.

New Orleans jazz trumpeter Kermit Ruffins has a long history with Houston. He worked with record producer Randall Jamail and his label Justice Records here in the 1990’s. And after Hurricane Katrina in 2005, Ruffins and a group of New Orleans musicians decamped to Houston for months. Last year, Ruffins became a partner in the music venue Axelrad Beer Garden along with Adam Brackman and Jeff Kaplan – two of the people that helped Ruffins and other musicians find housing and work here post-Katrina.

Ruffins performed a series of benefit concerts recently for Hurricane Harvey relief at Axelrad, and Houston Public Media captured one of these performances.