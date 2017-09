Houston artist Dan Dunn talks about taking up a new career to pay of his credit card debt — becoming a speed painter.

We learn about Houstonian Dan Dunn, who took up the art of speed painting to help make money when his family was in debt.

In front of an audience, Dunn often rapidly paints an image upside down. Then — at the very last moment — he flips the painting right-side-up to reveal something familiar, like a car or the face of a celebrity.

His interview was recorded during the 2016 Houston Matters Roadshow at the Asia Society Texas Center on June 28, 2016.