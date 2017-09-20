A Stormy Relationship: How Hurricanes Bring Gulf Coast Musicians Together

When New Orleans musician Boyanna Trayanova heard the news of Hurricane Harvey, she knew she had to do something to help.

When Hurricane Harvey hit Houston in late August, musicians all over the Gulf Coast immediately stepped up to do what they could to help. There have been benefit concerts throughout Houston with performers ranging from Beyonce to the Houston Symphony. But Hurricane Harvey struck a special chord with one group of musicians: those from New Orleans.

Boyanna Trayanova is the drummer from One Love Brass Band. When she saw the news of Harvey, it immediately brought back memories of her Hurricane Katrina experiences. She decided she had to do something to help. So, while the rain was still falling in Houston, Trayanova took to the internet to orchestrate a benefit concert in New Orleans for Houstonians.

There is a close network of New Orleans brass band players and musicians, many of them escaped to Houston during Katrina and where Houstonians and Houston musicians helped them to recover. In this piece, Matt Sakakeeny, Professor of Music from Tulane University and author of Roll With It, talks about the role these musicians play in the communities. Some musicians set up in Houston, like Kermit Ruffins, New Orleans trumpet player and co-owner of Axelrad Beer Garden, while others returned to New Orleans. But, they now all share a common bond. The musicians from these two cities are using the healing power of music to help those effected by Harvey to find comfort again, and through benefit concerts, some needed financial help as well.

Trayanova’s benefit is called “From NOLA with LOVE: Houston Edition,” and it’s happening on September 20, 2017.

Bands include: One Love Brass Band, Los Poboycitos, Smoke ‘n Bones, Margie Perez, Brent Johnson feat. Alvin Youngblood Heart, Sam Price and the True Believers, Tom Worrel, Dirty Rain Revelers, and The Tin Men.

This story airs on Houston Matters on News 88.7, Wednesday, September 20, 2017.

Hosted by Dacia Clay.