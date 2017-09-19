Encore Houston

Encore Houston, Episode 34: Aperio, Music Of The Americas

Aperio, Music of the Americas performs works from their concert New Argentinean Masters.

Michael Zuraw, piano and Daniel Saenz, cello
Michael Zuraw and cellist Daniel Saenz with Aperio, Music of the Americas.

Aperio, Music of the Americas is the focus of this week’s Encore Houston. We feature their concert from over a year ago, “New Argentinean Masters,” featuring works by master of song Carlos Guastavino, a tango by Jose Bragato, contemporary works by Osvaldo Golijov, and an eclectic variety of pieces by Jorge Calandrelli with a little Piazzolla. 

Music in this episode:

  • CARLOS GUASTAVINO, Three Songs 
    • Julia Fox, soprano; Michael Zuraw, piano
  • GUASTAVINO, Sonatina in G minor
    • Michael Zuraw, piano
  • JOSE BRAGATO, Graciela y Buenos Aires
    • Daniel Saenz, cello; Brendan Kinsella, piano
  • OSVALDO GOLIJOV, Mariel
    • Daniel Saenz, cello; Craig Hauschildt, marimba
  • GOLIJOV, Lúa descolorida
    • Julia Fox, soprano; Daniel Saenz, cello; Craig Hauschildt, percussion; Michael Zuraw, piano
  • JORGE CALANDRELLI, Six Pieces
    • Sonya Belousova, piano
  • CALANDRELLI/ASTOR PIAZZOLLA, Tango Remembrances
    • Daniel Saenz, cello; Brendan Kinsella, piano
  • CALANDRELLI, Concerto for Jazz Clarinet
    • Ernesto Vega, clarinet; Michael Zuraw, piano
  • Performance date: 9/18/2016
  • Originally aired: 9/16/2017

New episodes of Encore Houston air Saturdays at 10 PM, with a repeat broadcast Sundays at 4 PM, all on Houston Public Media Classical.

