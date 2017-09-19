Encore Houston, Episode 34: Aperio, Music Of The Americas

Aperio, Music of the Americas performs works from their concert New Argentinean Masters.

/

Aperio, Music of the Americas is the focus of this week’s Encore Houston. We feature their concert from over a year ago, “New Argentinean Masters,” featuring works by master of song Carlos Guastavino, a tango by Jose Bragato, contemporary works by Osvaldo Golijov, and an eclectic variety of pieces by Jorge Calandrelli with a little Piazzolla.

Music in this episode:

CARLOS GUASTAVINO, Three Songs Julia Fox, soprano; Michael Zuraw, piano

GUASTAVINO, Sonatina in G minor Michael Zuraw, piano

JOSE BRAGATO, Graciela y Buenos Aires Daniel Saenz, cello; Brendan Kinsella, piano

OSVALDO GOLIJOV, Mariel Daniel Saenz, cello; Craig Hauschildt, marimba

GOLIJOV, Lúa descolorida Julia Fox, soprano; Daniel Saenz, cello; Craig Hauschildt, percussion; Michael Zuraw, piano

JORGE CALANDRELLI, Six Pieces Sonya Belousova, piano

CALANDRELLI/ASTOR PIAZZOLLA, Tango Remembrances Daniel Saenz, cello; Brendan Kinsella, piano

CALANDRELLI, Concerto for Jazz Clarinet Ernesto Vega, clarinet; Michael Zuraw, piano

Performance date: 9/18/2016

Originally aired: 9/16/2017

New episodes of Encore Houston air Saturdays at 10 PM, with a repeat broadcast Sundays at 4 PM, all on Houston Public Media Classical.