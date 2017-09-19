Encore Houston, Episode 34: Aperio, Music Of The Americas

/
Aperio, Music of the Americas is the focus of this week’s Encore Houston. We feature their concert from over a year ago, “New Argentinean Masters,” featuring works by master of song Carlos Guastavino, a tango by Jose Bragato, contemporary works by Osvaldo Golijov, and an eclectic variety of pieces by Jorge Calandrelli with a little Piazzolla.
Music in this episode:
- CARLOS GUASTAVINO, Three Songs
- Julia Fox, soprano; Michael Zuraw, piano
- GUASTAVINO, Sonatina in G minor
- Michael Zuraw, piano
- JOSE BRAGATO, Graciela y Buenos Aires
- Daniel Saenz, cello; Brendan Kinsella, piano
- OSVALDO GOLIJOV, Mariel
- Daniel Saenz, cello; Craig Hauschildt, marimba
- GOLIJOV, Lúa descolorida
- Julia Fox, soprano; Daniel Saenz, cello; Craig Hauschildt, percussion; Michael Zuraw, piano
- JORGE CALANDRELLI, Six Pieces
- Sonya Belousova, piano
- CALANDRELLI/ASTOR PIAZZOLLA, Tango Remembrances
- Daniel Saenz, cello; Brendan Kinsella, piano
- CALANDRELLI, Concerto for Jazz Clarinet
- Ernesto Vega, clarinet; Michael Zuraw, piano
- Performance date: 9/18/2016
- Originally aired: 9/16/2017
New episodes of Encore Houston air Saturdays at 10 PM, with a repeat broadcast Sundays at 4 PM, all on Houston Public Media Classical.