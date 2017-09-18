Houston Matters

Queensbury Theatre Hosts ‘Houston Artists for Harvey Relief’ Benefit Concert

Houston Public Media’s Ernie Manouse previews an upcoming benefit show for Harvey victims.

The Queensbury Theatre along with Kirkwood Music Services and other Houston artists are putting on Houston Artists for Harvey Relief, a benefit concert raising money for Mayor Sylvester Turner’s Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund.

The show, this Thursday night (Sept. 21) at 7:30, will feature presentations by local performance organizations and groups and is hosted by Houston Public Media’s Ernie Manouse and our former colleague here, St. John Flynn.

Ernie tells us what to expect from this huge collaboration.

