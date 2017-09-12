Encore Houston

Encore Houston, Episode 33: Harvey Relief Concert

The Apollo Chamber Players, MUSIQA, and Jazz Forever come together for a benefit concert for the victims of Hurricane Harvey.

Musicians on stage at the MATCH
Members of Jazz Forever with Anthony Brandt (MUSIQA) and Matthew Detrick (Apollo Chamber Players) at the MATCH

On this week’s episode of Encore Houston, we feature the Harvey Relief Concert put on by the Apollo Chamber Players, MUSIQA, and Jazz Forever on Friday, September 8th, which raised $8,000 to benefit the victims of Hurricane Harvey. The program featured the Apollo Chamber Players performing a number of folk-inspired pieces as well as a premiere by local composer Mark Buller, a MUSIQA saxophone quartet with works new and old, and the big band Jazz Forever with a number of standards arranged by band member Eddie Lewis. Proceeds for the concert went to Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston and the Greater Houston Community Foundation.

Music in this episode:

APOLLO CHAMBER PLAYERS

  • WILLIAM GRANT STILL, Lyric Quartet – I. The Sentimental One
  • LIBBY LARSEN, Sorrow Song and Jubilee
  • MANUEL PONCE, Arr. Apollo Chamber Players, Estrellita
  • MALEK JANDALI, String Quartet in E-flat – IV.
  • JULIA SMITH, Quartet for Strings – I.
  • ERBERK ERYILMAZ, Thracian Airs of Besime Sultan (excerpt)
  • MARK BULLER, Elegy
  • The Apollo Chamber Players
    • Matthew Detrick, violin
    • Anabel Ramirez, violin
    • Whitney Bullock, viola
    • Matthew Dudzik, cello
  • Patrick Schneider, baritone
  • Justin Best, clarinet

MUSIQA

  • ASTOR PIAZZOLLA, Histoire du Tango (excerpt)
  • ANTHONY BRANDT, Full Circle – II.
  • CARYL FLORIO, Quartette
  • JOEL LOVE, Mark Flood Quartet – IV. Lullaby
  • HAROLD ARLEN, Over the Rainbow
  • Dan Gelok, soprano saxophone
  • Mas Sugihara, alto saxophone
  • Travis Bartholome, tenor saxophone
  • Evan Withner, baritone saxophone

JAZZ FOREVER

  • BOB HAGERTY, South Rapart Street Parade
  • TOM DELANEY, Jazz Me Blues
  • CHARLIE DAVIS, Copenhagen
  • HANK WILLIAMS, Jambalaya on the Bayou
  • ANONYMOUS, St. James Infirmary Blues
  • TRADITIONAL, When the Saints Go Marching In
  • Eddie Lewis, trumpet
  • George Chase, trumpet
  • Thomas Hultén, trombone
  • Doug Wright, saxophone/clarinet
  • Martin Langford, saxophone/clarinet
  • Gary Zugar, saxophone/clarinet
  • José-Miguel Yamal, piano
  • Thomas Helton, bass/tuba
  • Mike Owen, banjo/guitar
  • Bobby Adams, drums
  Performance date: 4/4/2017
  Originally aired: 8/19/2017

Ben Doyle, Runaway Productions

