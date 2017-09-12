Encore Houston, Episode 33: Harvey Relief Concert

On this week’s episode of Encore Houston, we feature the Harvey Relief Concert put on by the Apollo Chamber Players, MUSIQA, and Jazz Forever on Friday, September 8th, which raised $8,000 to benefit the victims of Hurricane Harvey. The program featured the Apollo Chamber Players performing a number of folk-inspired pieces as well as a premiere by local composer Mark Buller, a MUSIQA saxophone quartet with works new and old, and the big band Jazz Forever with a number of standards arranged by band member Eddie Lewis. Proceeds for the concert went to Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston and the Greater Houston Community Foundation.
Music in this episode:
APOLLO CHAMBER PLAYERS
- WILLIAM GRANT STILL, Lyric Quartet – I. The Sentimental One
- LIBBY LARSEN, Sorrow Song and Jubilee
- MANUEL PONCE, Arr. Apollo Chamber Players, Estrellita
- MALEK JANDALI, String Quartet in E-flat – IV.
- JULIA SMITH, Quartet for Strings – I.
- ERBERK ERYILMAZ, Thracian Airs of Besime Sultan (excerpt)
- MARK BULLER, Elegy
- The Apollo Chamber Players
- Matthew Detrick, violin
- Anabel Ramirez, violin
- Whitney Bullock, viola
- Matthew Dudzik, cello
- Patrick Schneider, baritone
- Justin Best, clarinet
MUSIQA
- ASTOR PIAZZOLLA, Histoire du Tango (excerpt)
- ANTHONY BRANDT, Full Circle – II.
- CARYL FLORIO, Quartette
- JOEL LOVE, Mark Flood Quartet – IV. Lullaby
- HAROLD ARLEN, Over the Rainbow
- Dan Gelok, soprano saxophone
- Mas Sugihara, alto saxophone
- Travis Bartholome, tenor saxophone
- Evan Withner, baritone saxophone
JAZZ FOREVER
- BOB HAGERTY, South Rapart Street Parade
- TOM DELANEY, Jazz Me Blues
- CHARLIE DAVIS, Copenhagen
- HANK WILLIAMS, Jambalaya on the Bayou
- ANONYMOUS, St. James Infirmary Blues
- TRADITIONAL, When the Saints Go Marching In
- Eddie Lewis, trumpet
- George Chase, trumpet
- Thomas Hultén, trombone
- Doug Wright, saxophone/clarinet
- Martin Langford, saxophone/clarinet
- Gary Zugar, saxophone/clarinet
- José-Miguel Yamal, piano
- Thomas Helton, bass/tuba
- Mike Owen, banjo/guitar
- Bobby Adams, drums
- Performance date: 4/4/2017
- Originally aired: 8/19/2017
New episodes of Encore Houston air Saturdays at 10 PM, with a repeat broadcast Sundays at 4 PM, all on Houston Public Media Classical.