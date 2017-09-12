Encore Houston, Episode 33: Harvey Relief Concert

The Apollo Chamber Players, MUSIQA, and Jazz Forever come together for a benefit concert for the victims of Hurricane Harvey.

On this week’s episode of Encore Houston, we feature the Harvey Relief Concert put on by the Apollo Chamber Players, MUSIQA, and Jazz Forever on Friday, September 8th, which raised $8,000 to benefit the victims of Hurricane Harvey. The program featured the Apollo Chamber Players performing a number of folk-inspired pieces as well as a premiere by local composer Mark Buller, a MUSIQA saxophone quartet with works new and old, and the big band Jazz Forever with a number of standards arranged by band member Eddie Lewis. Proceeds for the concert went to Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston and the Greater Houston Community Foundation.

Music in this episode:

APOLLO CHAMBER PLAYERS

WILLIAM GRANT STILL, Lyric Quartet – I. The Sentimental One

LIBBY LARSEN, Sorrow Song and Jubilee

MANUEL PONCE, Arr. Apollo Chamber Players, Estrellita

MALEK JANDALI, String Quartet in E-flat – IV.

JULIA SMITH, Quartet for Strings – I.

ERBERK ERYILMAZ, Thracian Airs of Besime Sultan (excerpt)

MARK BULLER, Elegy

The Apollo Chamber Players Matthew Detrick, violin Anabel Ramirez, violin Whitney Bullock, viola Matthew Dudzik, cello

Patrick Schneider, baritone

Justin Best, clarinet

MUSIQA

ASTOR PIAZZOLLA, Histoire du Tango (excerpt)

ANTHONY BRANDT, Full Circle – II.

CARYL FLORIO, Quartette

JOEL LOVE, Mark Flood Quartet – IV. Lullaby

HAROLD ARLEN, Over the Rainbow

Dan Gelok, soprano saxophone

Mas Sugihara, alto saxophone

Travis Bartholome, tenor saxophone

Evan Withner, baritone saxophone

JAZZ FOREVER

BOB HAGERTY, South Rapart Street Parade

TOM DELANEY, Jazz Me Blues

CHARLIE DAVIS, Copenhagen

HANK WILLIAMS, Jambalaya on the Bayou

ANONYMOUS, St. James Infirmary Blues

TRADITIONAL, When the Saints Go Marching In

Eddie Lewis, trumpet

George Chase, trumpet

Thomas Hultén, trombone

Doug Wright, saxophone/clarinet

Martin Langford, saxophone/clarinet

Gary Zugar, saxophone/clarinet

José-Miguel Yamal, piano

Thomas Helton, bass/tuba

Mike Owen, banjo/guitar

Bobby Adams, drums

Performance date: 4/4/2017

Originally aired: 8/19/2017

New episodes of Encore Houston air Saturdays at 10 PM, with a repeat broadcast Sundays at 4 PM, all on Houston Public Media Classical.

