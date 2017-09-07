Houston Musicians Raise Money And Spirits After Harvey

Apollo Chamber Players, Musiqa and Jazz Forever will perform a benefit concert that also celebrates the city’s resilience and diversity.

When the rain finally stopped, violinist Matthew Detrick started brainstorming about how the Apollo Chamber Players could help with recovery efforts.

“You know, there’s been some groups that have gone to play at shelters and that’s wonderful – I think that’s a great way to connect with people – but we decided to invest more of our time in a benefit concert.”

So Apollo joined forces with local groups, Musiqa and Jazz Forever, to host a Harvey Relief Concert this Friday, September 8, 7pm at the Midtown Arts and Theater Center Houston. Known as MATCH, that venue was not damaged in the storm and donated the space.

Through a concert of African American spirituals, contemporary classical music, jazz, and more, they hope not only to raise money but also to bring the community together.

“You know, obviously the recovery efforts will be focused on rebuilding homes and property – all these physical aspects – but art and music can help the city recover spiritually.”

All proceeds will benefit relief efforts through the Greater Houston Community Foundation and Catholic Charities Houston. Tickets serve as pay-as-you-choose donations and can be purchased at MATCH’s website.

Hear the complete interview with Matthew Detrick below, where he shares the full story about the relief concert, his thoughts about the role of art after a disaster, and his personal experience during Harvey:

If you would like to contribute but cannot attend the concert, you can make a donation to Apollo’s Harvey Relief Concert Fund. Houston Public Media will also record and broadcast the Harvey Relief Concert – tune in to hear it on Encore Houston this Saturday, September 9, 10pm and Sunday, September 10, 4pm on HPM Classical.