Classical Classroom, Episode 69: The Kids Are Alright, With Missy Mazzoli (RR)

Worried about the future of classical music? Listen to this and turn that frown upside down.

Classical music: the future frontier. These are the voyages of the podcast Classical Classroom. It’s mission: to explore strange new music – Sorry. I’ll stop. Where was I? Right! Composer, performer, and Mannes College of Music composition faculty member, Missy Mazzoli talks to us about the future of classical music, from the future, aka, New York. Also talked about in this episode: Beth Morrison, Schoenberg, David Little, pillow fights, Lars von Triereighth blackbirdRichard Reed ParryBryce DessnerVictoireAbigail Fischer, “bands” vs. “ensembles”, operatic voice, and streaming music.

PS, If you’re in the Houston area, Missy’s opera, Song from the Uproar, will be making its premiere here at Da Camera in March of 2015. For more info, click here!

