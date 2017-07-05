Encore Houston, Episode 26: Chamber Music Houston – Quatuor Ébene

/

On the newest Encore Houston, Chamber Music Houston presents Quatuor Ébène in a performance at Rice University. The concert features works by Mozart and Beethoven, who have quite a few string quartets to their name, and concludes with the one and only string quartet by Claude Debussy. The music on the program ranges from the dramatic, to the light-hearted, to the melancholic, and the difference of over 100 years between the Mozart and Debussy quartets show how the genre had evolved over time.

WOLFGANG AMADEUS MOZART, String Quartet No. 15 in D minor

LUDWIG VAN BEETHOVEN, String Quartet No. 6 in B-flat major, “La Malinconia”

CLAUDE DEBUSSY, String Quartet in G minor

Performance date: 3/28/2017

Originally aired: 7/1/2017