Encore Houston, Episode 26: Chamber Music Houston – Quatuor Ébene

Chamber Music Houston presents Quatuor Ébène with music by Mozart, Beethoven, and Debussy.

Quatuor Ébène
Quatuor Ébène: (L-R) Adrien Boisseau, viola; Pierre Colombet, violin; Raphaël Merlin, cello; Gabriel Le Magadure, violin

On the newest Encore Houston, Chamber Music Houston presents Quatuor Ébène in a performance at Rice University. The concert features works by Mozart and Beethoven, who have quite a few string quartets to their name, and concludes with the one and only string quartet by Claude Debussy. The music on the program ranges from the dramatic, to the light-hearted, to the melancholic, and the difference of over 100 years between the Mozart and Debussy quartets show how the genre had evolved over time.

  • WOLFGANG AMADEUS MOZART, String Quartet No. 15 in D minor
  • LUDWIG VAN BEETHOVEN, String Quartet No. 6 in B-flat major, “La Malinconia”
  • CLAUDE DEBUSSY, String Quartet in G minor
  • Performance date: 3/28/2017
  • Originally aired: 7/1/2017
Julien Mignot

