Encore Houston, Episode 26: Chamber Music Houston – Quatuor Ébene

On the newest Encore Houston, Chamber Music Houston presents Quatuor Ébène in a performance at Rice University. The concert features works by Mozart and Beethoven, who have quite a few string quartets to their name, and concludes with the one and only string quartet by Claude Debussy. The music on the program ranges from the dramatic, to the light-hearted, to the melancholic, and the difference of over 100 years between the Mozart and Debussy quartets show how the genre had evolved over time.
- WOLFGANG AMADEUS MOZART, String Quartet No. 15 in D minor
- LUDWIG VAN BEETHOVEN, String Quartet No. 6 in B-flat major, “La Malinconia”
- CLAUDE DEBUSSY, String Quartet in G minor
- Performance date: 3/28/2017
- Originally aired: 7/1/2017