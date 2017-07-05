Pink Martini Performs in Houston Public Media’s Geary Studio

Pink Martini, along with NPR’s Ari Shapiro, performs in the Geary Studio for Houston Public Media’s Skyline Sessions.

After Thomas Lauderdale founded the pop/jazz/Latin/lounge/classical-hybrid band Pink Martini in 1994, he soon enlisted singer China Forbes, who has been one of the band’s permanent vocalists (Forbes and Storm Large now share co-lead vocals). Pink Martini also employs a roster of guest vocalists, which includes Ari Shapiro, host of NPR’s All Things Considered.

While Pink Martini was in town for a concert with the Houston Symphony, Lauderdale, Forbes, and Shapiro visited Houston Public Media’s Geary Studio to record the band’s 1997 international hit single “Sympathique,” and “Finnisma Di” a reworking of a song from Pink Martini’s debut album.