Live In Studio: Run River North

Run River North is a Los Angeles-based indie rock band made up of Korean-American musicians, but the fact of the band’s heritage is a kind of non-descriptor in terms of its music. You might find them on a Spotify playlist next to Arcade Fire or The Killers. While in Houston for a concert at Karbach Brewing Company, the band visited Houston Public Media’s Geary Studio to record the song “29,” off their 2016 album Drinking From a Salt Pond, as well as the song “Salt Pond,” which doesn’t appear on the aforementioned album; it’s from this year’s Superstition EP. For this session, Run River North opted for a more stripped-down, acoustic setup, which emphasizes the band’s soulful lyrics and vocal atmospherics.

Share