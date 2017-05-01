Classical Classroom, Episode 40: Simone Dinnerstein Goes Bachpacking

/

Simone Dinnerstein just came out with a new album called Mozart in Havana. While we weren’t able to sync up our interview schedules this time around, we had to at least give her a shout out with this rerun because she is awesome. She may be coming to a city near you!

Pianist Simone Dinnerstein talks all about her educational initiative, Bachpacking, and her community initiative, Neighborhood Classics, Bach Inventions, and how Led Zeppelin is more like Bach than Jay Z.

Music in this episode:

Bach Inventions, played live by Simone Dinnerstein, and from her new album, J.S. Bach: Inventions & Sinfonias

“Suit and Tie“, from the 20/20 Experience by Justin Timberlake, feat. Jay Z

“Misty Mountain Hop“, from untitled album by Led Zeppelin

Audio production by Todd “Toddsy Turvy” Hulslander with yips of joy from Dacia Clay.