Versatile Houston filmmaker, Sharad Patel, shares his process of animating artwork. Over the course of a month, pieces by critically acclaimed artist Shiva Ahmadi are transformed into an animated scene.

Ahmadi and Patel previously collaborated on the short animation, “Lotus.” Watch an excerpt here.

This story appeared on Arts InSight, airing Friday nights at 8:30 on Houston Public Media TV 8.