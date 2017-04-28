Video – National Poetry Month: “A Slave’s Love” By Savannah Blue

/

In this final installment of the 2017 edition of “Voices and Verses,” meet Houston slam poet, Savannah Blue. Listen to a sound portrait of what she loves and finds powerful about performance poetry, and watch a video of her studio performance of her poem, “A Slave’s Love” (a.k.a. “George”), written from the perspective of an African-American slave.

A professional in the mortgage and real estate industry by day, Savannah Blue is a top-ranking slam poet, writer, performer, teacher and event producer. Her notable performances and accomplishments include: member of the poet’s collective Dragon Spit; the role of the Lady in Blue in a local production of Ntozake Shange’s For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide When the Rainbow Is Enuf; First Place, Front Cover Poetry Slam 2008; No. 1 ranking poet for Houston Poetry Slam regular 2008 – 2009 season; No. 2 Finalist in the Houston Slam Team Grand Slam Final. Savannah Blue has performed as the opening act for BET Comedians, Shang Forbes, Damn Fool, Kier Spates, Keisha Hunt and Rodney Lil Brough. She has taught poetry classes at the University of Houston and Lamar University, and appeared as a guest speaker and performer at Prairie View A&M University. She is the founder of Savannah Blue Arts & Outreach, a non-profit that serves the community through workshops, youth literacy outreach and performance poetry events, including the annual Bayou City Poetry Slam.

This segment contains some mature themes and language.

This poem is reprinted with permission by the author. Differences may exist between text and performance.

