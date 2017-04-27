National Poetry Month: “Because You Requested Poetry About Jimi Hendrix and Eggplant” By John Milkereit

/

In this sound portrait, John Milkereit describes how poet Billy Collins and how being an engineer have influenced his poetry, and he reads his poem, “Because You Requested Poetry about Jimi Hendrix and Eggplant.”

A resident of Houston’s Montrose area since 1991, John Milkereit is a poet and rotating equipment engineer for an engineering contracting firm. His poems have appeared in various literary journals including San Pedro River Review and the Texas Poetry Calendar. His chapbooks are Home & Away and Paying Admissions (Pudding House Press, 2010). He recently completed a low-residency MFA program in Creative Writing at the Rainier Writing Workshop in Tacoma, WA. His full-length collection of poems, A Rotating Equipment Engineer is Never Finished, was published in March 2015 by Ink Brush Press.

Because You Requested Poetry About Jimi Hendrix and Eggplant



A dream must exist,

one about walking under

the flesh of a purple sea

soft and bitter.

The trip is rich and salted.

The sky acts funny as clouds

resemble five-lobed corolla

and shadows of birds oil across

whatever spell is mashed into this

brain dish. Backstage a riff plays,

the air cries out the yellow flower’s

amplified release which begins the

stew of awakening in you

drifting onto an island

pollen-blotted and curried

for lavender.

This poem was published in A Rotating Equipment Engineer is Never Finished and is reprinted with permission by the author.

