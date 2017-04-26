Classical Classroom

Classical Classroom, Episode 26: Ragging On Chopin With Richard Dowling

How ragtime killed the classical star.

Richard Dowling

Concert pianist and entrepreneur Richard Dowling illuminates some of Chopin’s pieces by “ragging” them on the piano. It’s a lesson in classical music and ragtime all rolled up in one, topped with live performances, and served with a side of fries.

Music in this episode includes live performances by Richard Dowling of:

  • Frederic Chopin, Nocturne in E-flat Major, Op. 9 No. 2
  • Ethan Uslan, Chopin’s Knocked Urn
  • Frederic Chopin, “Revolutionary” Etude in C Minor, Op. 10 No. 12
  • Joseph Lamb, Ragtime Nightingale
  • Claude Debussy, Golliwogg’s Cakewalk (not performed by Mr. Dowling)

Audio production by Todd “Toddry” Hulslander with sarcastic slow claps of approval from Dacia Clay.

Dacia Clay

Dacia began her career in public radio as the Audio Librarian for Houston Public Media (then KUHF) in 2009. She earned her Master of Library Science degree from the University of North Texas' School of Library and Information Science, where she focused on special collections (thanks to the sage advice...

