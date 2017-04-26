Classical Classroom, Episode 26: Ragging On Chopin With Richard Dowling

/

Concert pianist and entrepreneur Richard Dowling illuminates some of Chopin’s pieces by “ragging” them on the piano. It’s a lesson in classical music and ragtime all rolled up in one, topped with live performances, and served with a side of fries.

Music in this episode includes live performances by Richard Dowling of:

Frederic Chopin, Nocturne in E-flat Major, Op. 9 No. 2

Ethan Uslan, Chopin’s Knocked Urn

Frederic Chopin, “Revolutionary” Etude in C Minor, Op. 10 No. 12

Joseph Lamb, Ragtime Nightingale

Claude Debussy, Golliwogg’s Cakewalk (not performed by Mr. Dowling)

Audio production by Todd “Toddry” Hulslander with sarcastic slow claps of approval from Dacia Clay.