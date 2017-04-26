Encore Houston, Episode 16: Apollo Chamber Players

/

On this episode of Encore Houston, we explore the deeper mysteries of life and creation with the Apollo Chamber Players. Spanning over three centuries, the selections on this concert all tackle existential topics, beginning with Christopher Walczak‘s musical rumination on dreaming through the spirituality of Australian Aborigines. Then, Darius Milhaud goes back to the beginning of the world as interpreted by African folk mythology, using a musical style heavily influenced by jazz. Finally, the concert concludes with the first part of Franz Joseph Haydn’s massive oratorio on the Judeo-Christian story of our origins: The Creation. The Apollo Chamber Players are joined by an additional string quartet, three vocal soloists, and singers from Cantare Houston.

CHRISTOPHER WALCZAK, Four Dreams

DARIUS MILHAUD, La Création du Monde Arranged for double string quartet by D.A. Seidenberg

FRANZ JOSEPH HAYDN, The Creation – Part One Arranged for chamber ensemble by L. Golofeev

Adam Lamotte, violin

Sonja Harasim, violin

James Dunham, viola

Deborah Dunham, cello

Lynelle Rowley, soprano

Eduardo Alberto Tercero, tenor

Brendan Emig, bass

Cantare Houston Choir

Performance date: 1/7/2017

Originally aired: 4/22/2017

