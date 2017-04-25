Music In The Making: Prokofiev’s Party

/

On this week’s episode, we host a birthday party for Sergei Prokofiev, who was born 126 years ago this past Sunday. We’ll hear an hour of music by the Russian composer written throughout his career.

Sergei Prokofiev: Piano Sonata No. 3 in A Minor, Op. 28

Jon Kimura Parker

1/25/2012

Duncan Recital Hall

Over the course of his life, Sergei Prokofiev would write nine complete piano sonatas. Of these, the third, a concise one-movement work based on two themes, is by far the shortest. Subtitled, “From Old Notebooks,” this work was heavily revised from ideas born from Prokofiev’s student days at the Conservatory.

Prokofiev – Symphony no. 5 in B-flat major, op. 100

Shepherd School Symphony Orchestra; Larry Rachleff, conductor

11/10/2007

Stude Concert Hall

Much later in life, after living in New York and Paris, returning to what had become the Soviet Union, and witnessing the beginnings of World War II, Prokofiev penned what would become his Fifth Symphony. Of it, he said, “I conceived of it as glorifying the grandeur of the human spirit … praising the free and happy man—his strength, his generosity, and the purity of his soul.”

