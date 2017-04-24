National Poetry Month: “For A Man With One Earring” By Varsha Saraiya-Shah

The Houston poet reads a poem inspired by a moment in traffic on the 610 Loop.

In this sound portrait, Varsha Saraiya-Shah talks about poetry as music and poetry as freedom, and she reads her poem, “For a Man with One Earring.”

Varsha Saraiya-Shah’s chapbook of poetry, VOICES, was published in Fall 2016 by Finishing Line Press. Her poems have appeared in journals such as Cha, Borderlands, BorderSenses, Convergence and The Texas Observer, and in anthologies such as Between Heaven and Texas (University of Texas Press) and Five Inprint Poets. In October 2015, she was a poet-in-residence at Noepe, Martha’s Vineyard Center for Literary Arts. Currently, Saraiya-Shah serves as Treasurer and member on the Mutabilis Press Board and on the Advisory Committee of WiVLA (Women in Visual and Literary Arts). Professionally, she worked for years as a CPA in financial and management roles in multiple industries, and she holds an MBA degree from Cal Poly Pomona, California.

FOR A MAN WITH ONE EARRING

If the hoop belongs to an ear,

Let it be borne, left or right

orientation does not matter.

Let men and women wear brows

pierced for voice,

Let bellies and breasts

be open to voice.

Let studded tongues

rave for the brave,

Kudos to those who adorn both

like the dancers and maharajas,

shepherds and temple-keepers.

This poem was published in VOICES and is reprinted with permission by the author.

To learn more about this series, go here.