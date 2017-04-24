Arts InSight

Video: Poet Trees Grow In Houston’s Buffalo Bayou Park

Three large ribbon-wrapped “Poet-Trees” are on display at Buffalo Bayou Park for National Poetry month.

An eye-catching outdoor art project is encouraging Houstonians to write poems.

Three large ribbon-wrapped “Poet-Trees” are on display at Buffalo Bayou Park for the month of April — National Poetry Month. Hundreds of notes have been pinned to the tree trunks already. 

This the second year that visual artist Nichola Parente and the nonprofit Writers In The Schools, or WITS have partnered to bring Poet-Trees to life. 

Tomeka Weatherspoon

