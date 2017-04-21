National Poetry Month: “Kill Time Objective” By Roberto Tejada

The UH professor reads a poem inspired by two dreams and personal loss.

In this sound portrait, Roberto Tejada talks about poetry’s “sheer sensation” and about discovering the poetry of César Vallejo and Wallace Stevens, and he reads his poem, “Kill Time Objective.”

Roberto Tejada is author of the poetry collections Full Foreground (Arizona, 2012), Exposition Park (Wesleyan, 2010) and Mirrors for Gold (Krupskaya, 2006). Todo en el ahora (Libros Magenta, 2015) features selected poems translated into Spanish by Alfonso D’Aquino, Gabriel Bernal Granados, and Omar Pérez. Co-editor of the multi-lingual journal, Mandorla: New Writing from the Americas, and media historian, he has published National Camera: Photography and Mexico’s Image Environment (Minnesota, 2009), A Ver: Celia Alvarez Muñoz (Minnesota, 2009) and essays in books on photographers Manuel Álvarez Bravo, Graciela Iturbide and Luis Gispert. He is a Professor in the Creative Writing Program at the University of Houston, where he also on the faculty of the Art History Department.

This poem was published in The Brooklyn Rail and is reprinted with permission by the author.

