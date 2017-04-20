National Poetry Month: “Cotton Candy” By Billie Duncan

/

In this sound portrait, Billie Duncan talks about blending her love of literature and theater through performance poetry, and she reads her poem, “Cotton Candy,” written for a dear friend and fellow poet.

Billie Duncan is a performance poet and author of three books, including Beneath the Desk (acquired by Brown University for inclusion in the Harris Collection of American Poems and Plays). Her chapbook, Requiem for the Plastic Clown, won the Weasel Press Chapbook Competition and will be released this spring. Duncan’s poems have been published in numerous anthologies and journals, and she frequently appears as a featured reader at events and festivals. She is the director of The Balcony Poets; communications director of Houston Poetry Fest; and coordinator of Houston Poetry Summit. Additionally, Duncan is a graphic designer and fine artist and has a long resume as a professional musician, actress, director and songwriter.

Cotton Candy

There is something

elegantly hidden

in the scribbles of a clown.

Perhaps the white page is

makeup, and

beneath the printed words

there is another face,

a different story.

Most children laugh

at his silly hair,

ridiculous shoes,

incessantly honking horn.

Others cringe in fear,

fear like drowning in

a dream,

or hearing foggy footfalls.

It is all pretense,

he says,

all theatre, all

application of nonsense—

no real harm.

But

when you creep to

the edge of the muddy field,

pull up the hem of the tent

near the creaking stake,

peek inside his dressing room,

you see him disrobe,

towel off his face,

and see—

see another clown.

His diary lies on the table.

Should you risk your life?

Try to find his other layers

in the words

he wrote in solitude?

Or should you play

it safe and take the coins

your grandpa gave you,

buy one more cotton candy—

a massive pink pile

bigger than your head

that dissipates

to die in sticky threads

of tininess against

your warm and silent

tongue.

This poem was published in Requiem for the Plastic Clown (Weasel Press) and is reprinted with permission by the author.

To learn more about this series, go here.