An Epic Comes To An End At Houston Grand Opera

Beginning this weekend, Houston Grand Opera finally concludes its four-year presentation of the entirety of Richard Wagner’s Der Ring des Nibelungen with the final opera in the cycle: Götterdämmerung.

This epic, four-opera long story is inspired by Norse mythology, following the magical, cursed ring referenced in the title. This powerful relic passes hands many times, and as this final chapter of the story begins, the hero Siegfried has just retrieved it from the clutches of the greedy dragon Fafner. Of course, there are others who wish to have it as well and use its power for their own gains, so Siegfried and his lover Brünnhilde must deal with these threats.

“On the outside it looks like it’s an opera about gods, and dwarves, and an all-powerful ring, and slaying the dragon… but when you see it live… you realize it’s not a story about gods, and dwarves, and giants. It’s a story about us. It’s a story about you and it’s a story about me that is sort of hidden in this mythological world that the action takes place in,” says HGO Assistant Artistic Director Paul Hopper.

Hear my conversation with Paul Hopper above where we talk about the colossal undertaking of putting on these massive operas and the importance of these works to the repertoire. We also get a brief recap of the cycle in case you’ve missed the past three!

Götterdämmerung begins running at the Wortham Theater Center on Saturday, April 22nd at 6 PM. Additional showtimes can be found at the Houston Grand Opera website.