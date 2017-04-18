Live In Studio: Tennis

Married couple Alaina Moore and Patrick Riley (Tennis) never really intended to pursue music as a career. Writing and performing in their hometown of Denver, Colorado, was more of a hobby until people took notice and coerced the couple into taking things seriously, and for Moore and Riley, that meant immersing themselves in the process. The duo prefers to write together in isolation, usually at sea in a sailboat. They return to society, enlist creative partners, and record an album. Their fourth, Yours Conditionally, was released in March of this year. While their music is often said to cast shades of ’60s pop and ’70s soft rock, Tennis works hard to make retro motifs sound fresh and new. It’s a certain familiarity, and not nostalgia, that makes the duo’s music quickly palatable and more rewarding with time.

While on tour, before a concert at White Oak Music Hall, Tennis visited Houston Public Media’s Geary Studio to record the songs “Modern Woman” and “In the Morning I’ll Be Better,” both off Yours Conditionally. After their Houston visit, the band headed off to Indio, California, for their first appearance at the annual Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.