National Poetry Month: “Girrl” by Niki Herd

In this sound portrait, Niki Herd describes how her poems begin on scraps of paper and how poetry is her weapon, and she reads her poem, “Girrl.”

Niki Herd grew up in Cleveland and earned degrees in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona and Antioch University. Nominated twice for a Pushcart Prize, she is the recipient of fellowships from Cave Canem and the Virginia Center for the Creative Arts. Her work has been supported by the Astraea Foundation and the DC Commission on the Arts and has appeared in several journals and anthologies, including Feminist Formations, North American Review, The Feminist Wire, Split This Rock and Resisting Arrest: Poems to Stretch the Sky. Her first collection of poems, The Language of Shedding Skin, was published as part of Main Street Rag’s Editor’s Select Series. She lives in Houston, where she is a Ph.D. student in poetry in the University of Houston’s Creative Writing Program.

Girrl

find one thing to love

inside yourself

carry it like a gun

in guerrilla hands

and when government

defeats you, mountains fall

lovers leave, and the words

of women before come

crashing to the ground

hold this love between

your hands, sing its name

like the alphabet

and shoot woman. Shoot.

This poem was published in Cave Canem Anthology XII (Willow Books 2012) and is reprinted with permission by the author.

