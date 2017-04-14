National Poetry Month: “Reflection” By Cristina Martinez

/

In this sound portrait, Cristina Martinez talks about what poetry means to her, and she reads her poem, “Reflection.”

Cristina Martinez is a Mexican-American poet and native Houstonian. She has been writing since grade school and recently started writing and performing slam poetry at various venues in Houston. Her poetry has been featured on The Huffington Post Latino Voices and We Are Mitú. Her first love is veterinary patient care, and she works as a veterinary technician in the neurology department at a local specialty hospital. Part of the family of poets at Write About Now, she combines poetry and activism in the community.

This poem is reprinted with permission by the author.

To learn more about this series, go here.