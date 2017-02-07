Houston Music Highlights: Week Of February 6th, 2017

A preview of the Houston Music Highlights airing on Houston Public Media Classical this week.

Houston Public Media

Be on the listen for Houston Music Highlights, Tuesday through Friday on Houston Public Media Classical! These 6-minute highlights feature local musicians and ensembles such as the Houston Symphony, the Apollo Chamber Players, and numerous others each week. Houston Music Highlights air at 7 AM, and then repeat at 1 PM, 6 PM, and 10 PM.

This week’s Highlights mirror the rich musical offerings in Houston – from Baroque-era dances and chamber music previewing the Houston Early Music Festival to a Classical-era gem performed by a Spanish quartet coming back to Houston and a performance by two of the city’s best tango musicians!

Tuesday

Les Indes Galantes (excerpts): Jean-Philippe Rameua

Mercury*

Mercury: Les Indes Galantes (HPR 625)

*Mercury performs on Saturday, February 11 on the Houston Early Music Festival.

Wednesday

Sonata La Cornara: Giovanni Legrenzi

Houston Early Music*: El Mundo

Performed at Christ Church Cathedral on December 12, 2014

*Houston Early Music presents Profeti della Quinta on Saturday, February 18 on the Houston Early Music Festival.

Thursday

String Quintet No. 6 in E major – Menuetto: Luigi Boccherini

Cuarteto Casals*; Eckart Runge, cello

Boccherini: La musica notturna delle strade di Madrid (HM 902092)

*Cuarteto Casals performs with guitarist Manuel Barrueco on Tuesday, February 14 at Rice University, presented by Chamber Music Houston.

Friday

La última curda (The Last Drunkenness): Aníbal Troilo / Cátulo Castillo

Andrea Berri, vocalist; Rene Casarsa, piano*

Tiempo de Tango (Tango Time)

*Rene Casarsa and Andrea Berri perform on “Tango Time: Music, Songs and Dance” on Saturday, February 11 at the University of St. Thomas, presented by Casa Argentina de Houston.