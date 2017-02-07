Encore Houston, Episode 5: Ars Lyrica Houston

/

Pin Lim

On this episode of Encore Houston, Ars Lyrica Houston presents the exquisite vocal stylings of Jamie Barton, who was recently awarded the Metropolitan Opera’s Beverly Sills Award, a prestigious honor for young singers. Artistic Director Matthew Dirst conducts from the harpsichord in their season opening concert of 2015, Autumn Hunt, with a running theme of both hunter and hunted throughout. From the Persian king Xerxes (Serse in Italian) who sings of unrequited love, to Orpheus, the Greek hero who desperately seeks to bring his beloved Eurydice back from the Underworld, the concert presents works by Baroque and Classical era superstars Handel, Vivaldi, Gluck, and Haydn.

GEORGE FRIDERIC HANDEL, Excerpts from Serse

HANDEL, Excerpts from Semele

ANTONIO VIVALDI, Concerto in F major, Op. 8/3, “Autumn”

CHRISTOPH WILLIBALD GLUCK, Excerpts from Orfeo ed Euridice

VIVALDI, “Ho il cor già lacero” from Griselda

HANDEL, Concerto in E minor, Op. 6/3: Allegro

HANDEL, “Where Shall I Fly?” from Hercules

FRANZ JOSEPH HAYDN, Arianna a Naxos

Encore: DOMENICO SCARLATTI, “Vo’ cantar come a voi piace” from La Dirindina

Encore: VIVALDI, “Ho il cor già lacero” from Griselda

Jamie Barton, mezzo-soprano

Adam Lamotte, concertmaster

Matthew Dirst, harpsichord & conductor

Performance date: 9/13/2015

Originally aired: 2/4/2017

New episodes of Encore Houston air Saturdays at 10 PM, with a repeat broadcast Sundays at 4 PM, all on Houston Public Media Classical.