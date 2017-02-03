Live In Studio: Mike Doughty

In the 1990s, singer-songwriter Mike Doughty founded the alternative/experimental rock band Soul Coughing, which produced three critically acclaimed albums before splitting up in 2000. Since then, Doughty’s been a prolific solo artist, releasing nine studio albums, including 2016’s The Heart Watches While the Brain Burns, which was somewhat inspired by his recent relocation to Memphis, having called New York City home since the late ’80s. While on tour in January, Doughty (with cellist Scrap Livingston) visited Houston Public Media’s Geary Studio to record the songs “Wait! You’ll Find A Better Way” and “I Can’t Believe I Found You In That Town,” both off his most recent record.

