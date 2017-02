Go backstage with Music Director Andrés Orozco-Estrada and hear some of his personal insights on the Houston Symphony’s next concert.

Backstage with Andrés is a series of conversations with Houston Symphony Music Director Andrés Orozco-Estrada, recorded behind-the-scenes at Jones Hall.

Maestro Orozco-Estrada chats with Catherine Lu about a special Houston Symphony concert, coming up this Super Bowl weekend, featuring the distinguished, multi-award-winning and popular cellist, Yo-Yo Ma.

The Houston Symphony performs with Yo-Yo Ma on Saturday, February 4, 8pm at Jones Hall.