Houston Music Highlights: Week Of January 30th, 2017

A preview of the Houston Music Highlights airing on Houston Public Media Classical this week.

Be on the listen for Houston Music Highlights, Tuesday through Friday on Houston Public Media Classical! These 6-minute highlights feature local musicians and ensembles such as the Houston Symphony, the Apollo Chamber Players, and numerous others each week. Houston Music Highlights air at 7 AM, and then repeat at 1 PM, 6 PM, and 10 PM.

This week, we feature a diverse set of chamber groups performing an equally diverse range of music, from string music by Mozart, operatic tunes by Gluck (sung by Jamie Barton, who was just awarded the Metropolitan Opera’s prestigious Beverly Sills Award), Chinese folk songs arranged for orchestra, and a unique sort of trio by Debussy.

Tuesday

String Quintet in g minor, K. 516 – Mvt. 4 (excerpt): Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

Elias String Quartet; Malin Broman, viola

The BBC Music Magazine Collection, Vol. 21, No. 8

Wednesday

Excerpts from Orfeo ed Euridice: Christoph Willibald Gluck

Ars Lyrica Houston; Jamie Barton, mezzo-soprano

Performed at the Hobby Center’s Zilka Hall on September 13, 2015

Thursday

Folk Songs for Orchestra – Girl from Da Ban City: Huang Ruo

River Oaks Chamber Orchestra; Mei-Ann Chen, conductor

Recorded at The Church of St. John the Divine on September 27, 2013

Friday

Sonata for flute, viola, and harp – III. Finale: Claude Debussy

Greenbriar Consortium: Judy Dines, flute; Dan Strba, viola; Laurie Meister, harp

Performed at First Unitarian-Universalist Church on January 13, 2009