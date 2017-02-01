Houston Music Highlights: Week Of January 30th, 2017

Be on the listen for Houston Music Highlights, Tuesday through Friday on Houston Public Media Classical! These 6-minute highlights feature local musicians and ensembles such as the Houston Symphony, the Apollo Chamber Players, and numerous others each week. Houston Music Highlights air at 7 AM, and then repeat at 1 PM, 6 PM, and 10 PM.
This week, we feature a diverse set of chamber groups performing an equally diverse range of music, from string music by Mozart, operatic tunes by Gluck (sung by Jamie Barton, who was just awarded the Metropolitan Opera’s prestigious Beverly Sills Award), Chinese folk songs arranged for orchestra, and a unique sort of trio by Debussy.
Tuesday
String Quintet in g minor, K. 516 – Mvt. 4 (excerpt): Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Elias String Quartet; Malin Broman, viola
The BBC Music Magazine Collection, Vol. 21, No. 8
Wednesday
Excerpts from Orfeo ed Euridice: Christoph Willibald Gluck
Ars Lyrica Houston; Jamie Barton, mezzo-soprano
Performed at the Hobby Center’s Zilka Hall on September 13, 2015
Thursday
Folk Songs for Orchestra – Girl from Da Ban City: Huang Ruo
River Oaks Chamber Orchestra; Mei-Ann Chen, conductor
Recorded at The Church of St. John the Divine on September 27, 2013
Friday
Sonata for flute, viola, and harp – III. Finale: Claude Debussy
Greenbriar Consortium: Judy Dines, flute; Dan Strba, viola; Laurie Meister, harp
Performed at First Unitarian-Universalist Church on January 13, 2009