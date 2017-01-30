Classical Classroom, Ep. 158: Matt Haimovitz Makes Overtures To Bach

The cellist commissioned aural wormholes from our time to the way Bach.

Stephanie Mackinnon

It’s entirely possible that cellist Matt Haimovitz has forgotten that composers other than Bach exist. On his last visit to Classical Classroom, he talked about Anna Magdalena’s (Bach’s second wife’s) transcriptions of Bach’s Cello Suites. On the visit before that, Matt and Christopher O’Riley talked… oh wait – that was about Beethoven. But still! The guy’s obsessed! And we’re glad he is. In this episode, Haimovitz talks about his CD Overtures to Bach, on which he commissioned 6 contemporary composers to essentially build an aural bridge from our time to Bach’s. Learn about Bach and hear amazing new music in this episode.

All music in this episode from Matt Haimovitz’s Overtures to Bach.

