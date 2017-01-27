Live In Studio: The Darts

In a suburb of Phoenix, Arizona, Nicole Laurenne is a municipal court judge. But when she’s not presiding, she fronts a hard-shredding garage-rock quartet called The Darts (Laurenne is also known for her work with other popular Arizona bands Zero Zero and The Love Me Nots). While on tour in January, before a concert at Notsuoh, The Darts visited Houston Public Media’s Geary Studio to record the songs “Running Through Your Lies” and “My Heart Is A Graveyard.”

Share