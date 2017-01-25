Houston Symphony

Video: Backstage With Andrés – Gershwin & Rachmaninoff

Go backstage with Music Director Andrés Orozco-Estrada and hear some of his personal insights on the Houston Symphony’s next concert.

Backstage with Andrés is a series of conversations with Houston Symphony Music Director Andrés Orozco-Estrada, recorded behind-the-scenes at Jones Hall.

Maestro Orozco-Estrada chats with Catherine Lu about the Houston Symphony’s upcoming program, Gershwin & Rachmaninoff – a celebration of 20th and 21st century American and Russian music, including works by George Gershwin and Pulitzer Prize winner, John Adams, plus Rachmaninoff’s “Piano Concerto No. 3” with Russian piano star, Denis Kozhukhin

The Houston Symphony presents Gershwin & Rachmaninoff on Friday, January 27, 8pm; Saturday, January 28, 8pm and Sunday, January 29, 2:30pm at Jones Hall.

Catherine Lu

Catherine Lu

Content Producer & Announcer

While growing up in Chicago and Houston, Catherine’s love for art, music and creative writing was influenced by her teachers and parents. She was once concertmaster of the Clear Lake High School Orchestra and a four-time violinist of the Texas All-State Symphony. A graduate of the University of Chicago, Catherine...

