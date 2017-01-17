Live In Studio: Mango Punch!

For more than two decades, Walter Suhr has led the band Mango Punch!, perhaps Houston’s best known Latin-pop act. The group gigs regularly, performing in clubs, at weddings and events, and has even played two Houston mayoral inaugurations and the pre-game festivities at Super Bowl XXXVIII. Walter Suhr and Mango Punch! visited Houston Public Media’s Geary Performance Studio to record the songs “Big Dreams, Grandes Sueños” (an ode to the power of diversity) and “Que Bonito Se Siente” (“Feels So Good”), a song the band originally recorded in Colombia, in the country’s Vallenato style.

