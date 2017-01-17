Sketching It Out With Alexandra T. Bryant

/

“I like to always connect the piece specifically to the performers and the ensemble, and if the person is commissioning it, I want to make sure that it’s really personal to them in a way.” So begins the story of Paper Dreams, a new work by Alexandra T. Bryant, which will be premiered by KINETIC, Houston’s conductorless ensemble, this Saturday. She explains the genesis of this work, based on three sketches by Leonardo da Vinci in more detail in an interview with HPM’s Anya Wilkening.

In their upcoming concert, called “Sketches,” KINETIC will explore the theme of developing artists; they’ll perform repertoire by composers as young as twelve years of age, be joined on stage by student musicians from the Houston community, and celebrate their own status as a flourishing organization now in its second season.

“Sketches”

Saturday, January 21, 6:30pm

Duncan Recital Hall

Shepherd School of Music, Rice University

Tickets