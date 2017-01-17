Encore Houston, Episode 2: KINETIC

The string orchestra KINETIC presents music about darkness and light in their season opening concert of 2016!

Jonathan Lo

Our next episode of Encore Houston presents KINETIC, the conductorless ensemble in their season-opening concert of 2016, “Illuminations.” Begun by Rice University student Natalie Lin, the ensemble is currently in its second season of existence! This performance included a world premiere by Rice professor Karim Al-Zand inspired by Europe’s refugee crisis, surreal music by Benjamin Britten with guest soloist Alexandra Smither, and Arnold Schoenberg’s dark and moody Verklärte Nacht, based on the poem of the same name by Richard Dehmel.

KARIM AL-ZAND, Luctus Profugis

BENJAMIN BRITTEN, Les Illuminations

Encore: FRANZ SCHUBERT (arr. Giancarlo Latta), Nacht und Träume

BENJAMIN BRITTEN, Three Divertimenti

ARNOLD SCHOENBERG, Verklärte Nacht (Transfigured Night)

Natalie Lin, concertmaster

Alexandra Smither, soprano [Les Illuminations]

MuChen Hsieh, violin [Three Divertimenti]

Mark Chien, violin [Three Divertimenti]

Tonya Burton, viola [Three Divertimenti]

Nathan Watts, cello [Three Divertimenti]

Performance date: 10/16/2016

Originally aired: 1/14/2017

New episodes of Encore Houston air Saturdays at 10 pm, with a repeat broadcast Sundays at 4 PM, all on Houston Public Media Classical.