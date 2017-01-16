Classical Music

Classical Classroom, Ep. 156: Words And Music, With Dale Trumbore

What rhymes with “choral singing”? “Moral ringing,” “Laurel stinging,” “Quarrel dinging”…

| Posted on
Dale TrumboreKrysti Sabins
Dale Trumbore

Music and poetry go together like inhaling and exhaling, or like gasoline and matches, or like Sherlock and Watson, or like Parker and Stone, or like a hammer and a nail. Et cetera, et cetera. In this episode, composer Dale Trumbore talks about setting poems and prose to music, and about the relationship between poetry and music. There are exercises within, so get out your paper and your pencils.

Music in this episode:

  • As Vesta was from Latmos Hill Descending (The King’s Singers, Royal Rhymes and Rounds)
  • The Road Home (Dale Warland Singers, Harvest Home)
  • Threshold of Night (Conspirare, Threshold of Night)
  • In the Middle by Dale Trumbore
  • Timor et tremor (The Sixteen, The Earth Resounds)
  • Spiritus Mundi, by Dale Trumbore

Audio production by Todd “Twitty” Hulslander with indispensable input from Dacia Clay and assistance by Mark DiClaudio.

Share

Dacia Clay

Dacia Clay

Web Editor, Arts & Culture; Host/Producer, Classical Classroom

Dacia began her career in public radio as the Audio Librarian for Houston Public Media (then KUHF) in 2009. She earned her Master of Library Science from the University of North Texas' School of Library and Information Science, where she focused on special collections (thanks to the sage advice of...

More Information

Recent Stories