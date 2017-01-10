Houston Music Highlights: Week Of January 9th, 2017

Be on the listen for Houston Music Highlights, Tuesday through Friday on Houston Public Media Classical! These 6-minute highlights feature local musicians and ensembles such as the Houston Symphony, the Apollo Chamber Players, and numerous others each week. Houston Music Highlights air at 7 AM, and then repeat at 1 PM, 6 PM, and 10 PM.
This week’s Highlights include our most recent recording session in HPM’s Geary Performance Studio, featuring Apollo Chamber Players and friends. We also hear performances by legendary Houston pianist, Abbey Simon, and faculty-artists from Rice University’s Shepherd School of Music.
Tuesday
Four Dreams – Mvt. 1 (The Dream of the Sun, Moon and Stars): Christopher Walczak
Recorded in HPM’s Geary Performance Studio on January 5, 2017*
*Watch a video of this performance, and hear an interview with the composer, here.
Wednesday
Menuet antique: Maurice Ravel
Abbey Simon, piano
Ravel – Complete Music for Solo Piano (VoxBox 5012)
Thursday
The Creation – “With Verdure Clad”: Franz Joseph Haydn (arr. Lorento Golofeev)
Apollo Chamber Players; Lynelle Rowley, soprano; Sonja Harasim, violin; Adam LaMotte, violin; Deborah Dunham, bass
Recorded in HPM’s Geary Performance Studio on January 5, 2017*
*Watch a video of this performance here.
Friday
Excerpts from Trois duos de Mendelssohn et Lachner: Theobald Böhm
Leone Buyse and Sergio Pallottelli, flutes; Robert Moeling, piano
Recorded in HPM’s Geary Performance Studio on January 22, 2013