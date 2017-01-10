Classical Music

Houston Music Highlights: Week Of January 9th, 2017

A preview of the Houston Music Highlights airing on Houston Public Media Classical this week.

| Posted on
Mark DiClaudio | Houston Public Media
Soprano Lynelle Rowley performing with Apollo Chamber Players and guest artists in HPM’s Geary Studio

Be on the listen for Houston Music Highlights, Tuesday through Friday on Houston Public Media Classical! These 6-minute highlights feature local musicians and ensembles such as the Houston Symphony, the Apollo Chamber Players, and numerous others each week. Houston Music Highlights air at 7 AM, and then repeat at 1 PM, 6 PM, and 10 PM.

This week’s Highlights include our most recent recording session in HPM’s Geary Performance Studio, featuring Apollo Chamber Players and friends. We also hear performances by legendary Houston pianist, Abbey Simon, and faculty-artists from Rice University’s Shepherd School of Music.

 

Tuesday

Four Dreams – Mvt. 1 (The Dream of the Sun, Moon and Stars): Christopher Walczak

Apollo Chamber Players

Recorded in HPM’s Geary Performance Studio on January 5, 2017*

*Watch a video of this performance, and hear an interview with the composer, here.

 

Wednesday

Menuet antique: Maurice Ravel

Abbey Simon, piano

Ravel – Complete Music for Solo Piano (VoxBox 5012)

 

Thursday

The Creation – “With Verdure Clad”: Franz Joseph Haydn (arr. Lorento Golofeev)

Apollo Chamber Players; Lynelle Rowley, soprano; Sonja Harasim, violin; Adam LaMotte, violin; Deborah Dunham, bass

Recorded in HPM’s Geary Performance Studio on January 5, 2017*

*Watch a video of this performance here.

 

Friday

Excerpts from Trois duos de Mendelssohn et Lachner: Theobald Böhm

Leone Buyse and Sergio Pallottelli, flutes; Robert Moeling, piano

Recorded in HPM’s Geary Performance Studio on January 22, 2013

Catherine Lu

Catherine Lu

Content Producer & Announcer

While growing up in Chicago and Houston, Catherine’s love for art, music and creative writing was influenced by her teachers and parents. She was once concertmaster of the Clear Lake High School Orchestra and a four-time violinist of the Texas All-State Symphony. A graduate of the University of Chicago, Catherine...

