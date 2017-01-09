Encore Houston, Episode 1: Mercury

In our premiere episode of Encore Houston, Mercury Chamber Orchestra takes on the Symphony No. 9 in D minor by Beethoven. Known for its great length and epic scale, this symphony is an enduring work that is not only recognized as a musical triumph for the composer, but also a personal one, as he wrote it while almost entirely deaf.
Joining Mercury in this performance are guest soloists and members of the Houston Symphony Chorus.
- Ludwig van Beethoven, Symphony No. 9 in D minor, Op. 125, “Choral”
- Antoine Plante, conductor
- Mary Wilson, soprano
- Sarah Mesko, mezzo-soprano
- Zachary Wilder, tenor
- Tyler Duncan, baritone
- Houston Symphony Chorus
- Betsy Cook Weber, director
- Performance date: 5/14/2016
- Originally aired: 1/7/2017
New episodes of Encore Houston air Saturdays at 10 PM, with a repeat broadcast Sundays at 4 PM, all on Houston Public Media Classical.