Classical Music

Encore Houston, Episode 1: Mercury

The chamber orchestra Mercury performs Beethoven’s giant Ninth Symphony!

| Posted on
Mercury Chamber Orchestra performing Beethoven's Symphony No. 9 in D minorRunaway Productions
Mercury Chamber Orchestra performing Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9 in D minor

In our premiere episode of Encore Houston, Mercury Chamber Orchestra takes on the Symphony No. 9 in D minor by Beethoven. Known for its great length and epic scale, this symphony is an enduring work that is not only recognized as a musical triumph for the composer, but also a personal one, as he wrote it while almost entirely deaf. 

Joining Mercury in this performance are guest soloists and members of the Houston Symphony Chorus.

  • Ludwig van Beethoven, Symphony No. 9 in D minor, Op. 125, “Choral”
  • Antoine Plante, conductor
  • Mary Wilson, soprano
  • Sarah Mesko, mezzo-soprano
  • Zachary Wilder, tenor
  • Tyler Duncan, baritone
  • Houston Symphony Chorus
    • Betsy Cook Weber, director
  • Performance date: 5/14/2016
  • Originally aired: 1/7/2017
 New episodes of Encore Houston air Saturdays at 10 PM, with a repeat broadcast Sundays at 4 PM, all on Houston Public Media Classical.

Share