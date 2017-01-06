Trifonov Triumphs!

The next Houston Symphony Broadcast features special guest solost Daniil Trifonov pounding the keys on a concerto by Robert Schumann, and a big finish from the orchestra and conductor Andrés Orozco-Estrada in Rachmaninoff’s return to the symphonic form!

Not wanting to waste any time, Robert Schumann begins with a bang and thrusts the soloist right into the piece at the beginning of his Piano Concerto in A minor. This work came after several years of work on other piano concerti that were never completed, and it remains his only work in this genre. Schumann himself was an aspiring concert pianist whose career in that field was unfortunately cut short after he developed a chronic issue with his right hand. At the piece’s premiere in 1846, Robert’s wife Clara, herself a renowned pianist, performed the solo part.

The soloist for this concert, Daniil Trifonov, is something of a wunderkind, having placed highly in several prestigious piano competitions by the age of 17, and now at the age of 25 is a widely sought after guest soloist across the world. He also premiered his own Piano Concerto in 2014, making him a kindred spirit to the pianist-composer in Robert Schumann.

Speaking of pianist-composers, the concert concludes with the Symphony No. 2 by Sergei Rachmaninoff! Though he might be best known for his piano based works, Rachmaninoff also found great success with his symphonic works as well. And as stated in this previous article, this particular piece helped the composer come out of a creative rut after the failure of his Symphony No. 1.

Tune in for this concert Sunday (1/8) on News 88.7 or Wednesday (1/11) on Houston Public Media Classical at 8 PM.