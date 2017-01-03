Houston Music Highlights: Week Of January 1, 2017

A preview of the Houston Music Highlights airing on Houston Public Media Classical this week.

Jeff Grass

Be on the listen for Houston Music Highlights, Tuesday through Friday on Houston Public Media Classical! These 6-minute highlights feature local musicians and ensembles such as the Houston Symphony, the Apollo Chamber Players, and numerous others each week. Houston Music Highlights air at 7 AM, and then repeat at 1 PM, 6 PM, and 10 PM.

This week, we start off the new year with some of Houston’s finest performers, and a piece by Houston Public Media’s very own Brad Sayles!

Tuesday

Ronde des Princesses from “The Firebird”: Igor Stravinsky

Timothy Hester, piano

Recorded in HPM’s Geary Performance Studio in November 2001

Wednesday

Songs of a Thousand Autumns – VII. “Since my heart placed me on board your drifting ship;” VIII. “Like a ripple that chases the slightest caress of the breeze”: Thomas Osborne

Aperio: Music of the Americas

Across Oceans (MSR 1494)

Thursday

Buffalo Bayou Suite – Mvt. 1 (excerpt): Brad Sayles

River Oaks Chamber Orchestra; Robert Moody, conductor

Performed at The Church of St. John the Divine on April 17, 2010

Friday

She Told Me This – I. San Francisco – Ruth: Stewart Wallace

MUSIQA

Performed in the Hobby Center’s Zilka Hall on October 16, 2010