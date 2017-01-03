Houston Music Highlights: Week Of January 1, 2017

Be on the listen for Houston Music Highlights, Tuesday through Friday on Houston Public Media Classical! These 6-minute highlights feature local musicians and ensembles such as the Houston Symphony, the Apollo Chamber Players, and numerous others each week. Houston Music Highlights air at 7 AM, and then repeat at 1 PM, 6 PM, and 10 PM.
This week, we start off the new year with some of Houston’s finest performers, and a piece by Houston Public Media’s very own Brad Sayles!
Tuesday
Ronde des Princesses from “The Firebird”: Igor Stravinsky
Timothy Hester, piano
Recorded in HPM’s Geary Performance Studio in November 2001
Wednesday
Songs of a Thousand Autumns – VII. “Since my heart placed me on board your drifting ship;” VIII. “Like a ripple that chases the slightest caress of the breeze”: Thomas Osborne
Across Oceans (MSR 1494)
Thursday
Buffalo Bayou Suite – Mvt. 1 (excerpt): Brad Sayles
River Oaks Chamber Orchestra; Robert Moody, conductor
Performed at The Church of St. John the Divine on April 17, 2010
Friday
She Told Me This – I. San Francisco – Ruth: Stewart Wallace
Performed in the Hobby Center’s Zilka Hall on October 16, 2010