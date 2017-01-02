Remembering The Princess: HPM Love For Carrie Fisher

We at Houston Public Media are deeply saddened by the recent loss of actress and writer Carrie Fisher. She was a princess, a general, and a force of nature. Some of us attended lightsaber vigils in her name (see below):

In honor of her passing, we wanted to share some of the moments that we’ve had with Carrie.

In May of 2012, Ernie Manouse interviewed her for the Houston Public Media TV 8 program, InnerVIEWS with Ernie Manouse. At the time, Carrie was putting on a Houston production of her stage show Wishful Drinking, which had also become an autobiographical memoir of sorts. In the interview, Fisher talks about her family life as the daughter of two popular celebrities (Eddie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds), her experiences as a script doctor, her treatments for bipolar disorder, and maybe even a little bit about Star Wars, for which she is best known as the role of Princess Leia Organa.

Around that same time, Ms. Fisher also chatted with former HPM producer Bob Stevenson on the then daily arts magazine, The Front Row:

May the Force be with you, Carrie.