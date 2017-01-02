Music In The Making: Happy New Year!

“O friends, not this music! Let us strike up something more pleasant and more joyful!” Welcoming 2017 with Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony.

On this week’s episode, we’re ringing in 2017 with a clarion call to joy.

Anya Wilkening | Houston Public Media

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 9 in D Minor, Op. 125, “Choral”

Molto Vivace, Adagio molto e cantabile, Presto-Allegro assai

Shepherd School Symphony Orchestra; Larry Rachleff, Music Director

Rice Chorale; Thomas Jaber, Music Director

Combined Choruses of the University of Houston; Betsy Cook Weber and Kelly J. Turner, Directors

Annamarie Zmolek, soprano

Sishel Claverie, mezzo-soprano

Brenton Ryan, tenor

Marcus DeLoach, bass

Larry Rachleff, conductor

Each year, orchestras across the world perform Beethoven’s beloved ninth symphony, a testament to universal brotherhood, and our collective hope for humanity. With text reading, “Your magic brings together what custom has sternly divided. All men shall become brothers,” it’s easy to see why this humanist work has captured our imagination year after year. Premiered in 1824, there are many striking aspects of this work. It’s sheer length pushed boundaries, and then there was the unprecedented inclusion of voices in the last movement. More astonishing, though, is the fact that by the time he was writing this monumental work, Beethoven was almost completely deaf. Accounts say that at the premier, he was unaware of the applause until one of the soloists literally pointed to the audience.

This episode originally aired Sunday, January 1st, 2017. Catch Music in the Making every Sunday at 7:06 PM on Classical.