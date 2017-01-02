Classical Classroom, Ep. 154: Music Of The Coen Bros. Films, With Craig Cohen (Pt. 2)

“I’m not sure I agree with you a hundred percent on your police work there, Lou.” – Marge Gunderson

PolyGram

Houston Public Media

Welcome to part 2 of our holiday indulgence: a walk through the music of the Coen Brothers films with Craig Cohen of Houston Matters. We pick up our where our last conversation ended (with 1994’s The Hudsucker Proxy), and move on to the sparse music of Fargo. Hear a little Mozart, a fake bluegrass band, wind used as an instrument, and even the vocal stylings of an X-Wing fighter pilot.

Music in this episode:

From Fargo (the movie): Music by Carter Burwell

From The Big Lebowski: Featuring Mozart’s Requiem

From O Brother Where Art Thou?: Soundtrack curated by curated by T-Bone Burnett, featuring the bluegrass stylings of fake band, the Soggy Bottom Boys

From No Country for Old Men

From A Serious Man

From Inside Llewyn Davis: Soundtrack curated by curated by T-Bone Burnett, featuring vocals by Oscar Isaac, aka Poe Dameron

Audio production by Todd “A Serious Todd” Hulslander with talking in a Fargo accent by Dacia Clay and assistance from Mark DiClaudio.