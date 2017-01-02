Classical Music

Classical Classroom, Ep. 154: Music Of The Coen Bros. Films, With Craig Cohen (Pt. 2)

“I’m not sure I agree with you a hundred percent on your police work there, Lou.” – Marge Gunderson

| Posted on
Still from "Fargo" the moviePolyGram
Still from “Fargo” the movie
Houston Matters host, Craig CohenHouston Public Media
Houston Matters host, Craig Cohen

Welcome to part 2 of our holiday indulgence: a walk through the music of the Coen Brothers films with Craig Cohen of Houston Matters. We pick up our where our last conversation ended (with 1994’s The Hudsucker Proxy), and move on to the sparse music of Fargo. Hear a little Mozart, a fake bluegrass band, wind used as an instrument, and even the vocal stylings of an X-Wing fighter pilot. 

Music in this episode:

  • From Fargo (the movie): Music by Carter Burwell
  • From The Big Lebowski: Featuring Mozart’s Requiem
  • From O Brother Where Art Thou?: Soundtrack curated by curated by T-Bone Burnett, featuring the bluegrass stylings of fake band, the Soggy Bottom Boys
  • From No Country for Old Men 
  • From A Serious Man
  • From Inside Llewyn Davis: Soundtrack curated by curated by T-Bone Burnett, featuring vocals by Oscar Isaac, aka Poe Dameron

Audio production by Todd “A Serious Todd” Hulslander with talking in a Fargo accent by Dacia Clay and assistance from Mark DiClaudio.

Share

Dacia Clay

Dacia Clay

Web Editor, Arts & Culture; Host/Producer, Classical Classroom

Dacia began her career in public radio as the Audio Librarian for Houston Public Media (then KUHF) in 2009. She earned her Master of Library Science from the University of North Texas' School of Library and Information Science, where she focused on special collections (thanks to the sage advice of...

More Information

Recent Stories