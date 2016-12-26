Classical Classroom, Ep. 153: Music Of The Coen Bros. Films, With Craig Cohen (Pt. 1)

“There’s what’s right and there’s what’s right and never the twain shall meet.” – H.I. McDonnough

Circle Films

Houston Public Media

Okay, so it’s a little bit of a departure from our typical classical music fare, but it’s the holidays so we’re indulging in some serious fun: Craig Cohen, host of our mothership’s daily public affairs program, Houston Matters, walks us through the music of the films of Joel and Ethan Coen, better known as the Coen Brothers. In part 1 of our epic conversation, you’ll learn about the musical mastermind behind the brothers’ films, Carter Burwell. You’ll also hear a little melodramatic Khachaturian, and, of course, some yodeling.

Music in this episode:

From Blood Simple: Music by Carter Burwell

From Raising Arizona: Featuring the yodel stylings of Mieczyslaw Litwinski and a banjo player who Carter Burwell claims may have been one of the Coen brothers’ optometrists

From Miller’s Crossing: Orchestral score by Carter Burwell

From Barton Fink

From The Hudsucker Proxy: Featuring compositions by Aram Khachaturian, including “Sabre Dance”

Audio production by Todd “Fink” Hulslander with hula hooping by Dacia Clay and assistance from Mark DiClaudio.