Good Tidings At The Symphony!

Coming up on the Houston Symphony Broadcast, a perennial holiday favorite: Handel’s Messiah! This most popular of oratorios enlists the forces of the Houston Symphony, the Houston Symphony Chorus, and soloists Shannon Mercer, Jennifer Rivera, Matthew Plenk, and Jonathan Lasch, all led by Nicholas Kraemer.

Detailing the life of Jesus Christ as told by the Bible, Messiah is almost like an opera without the characters or the staging. The story is told through different scenes, such as the prophecy of Christ’s birth, the annunciation to the shepherds, the Christ’s Passion, and so forth. Within each scene, there are different pieces that are sung by the soloists or the chorus, the most famous of which is the “Hallelujah Chorus” sung at the end of the second part.

For this broadcast, some individual songs were omitted, but the oratorio remains largely intact and all three larger parts are represented.

Tune in for this concert Sunday (12/25) on News 88.7 or Wednesday (12/28) on Houston Public Media Classical at 8 PM.