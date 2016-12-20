Houston Music Highlights: Week Of December 19th, 2016

Courtesy of artist's website

Be on the listen for Houston Music Highlights, Tuesday through Friday on Houston Public Media Classical! These 6-minute highlights feature local musicians and ensembles such as the Houston Symphony, the Apollo Chamber Players, and numerous others each week. Houston Music Highlights air at 7 AM, and then repeat at 1 PM, 6 PM, and 10 PM.

This week’s “Holiday” Highlights include seasonal tunes from Uganda and Argentina sung by two Texas youth choirs, a selection from Schubert’s “Winter Journey,” a Jewish spiritual melody in honor of Hanukkah, plus a band-arrangement of an English folk tune cherished at this time of the year.

Tuesday

Kamuwe Ekirabo (Bring Him a Gift): Traditional song from Uganda

West Texas Children’s Chorus; Susan Brumfield, Director; Alan Shinn, drums

El cielo canta alegría (Heaven is Singing for Joy, Alleluia!): Pablo Sosa

Houston Boychoir; Carole Nelson, Artistic Director; John Autin, piano

2008 Texas Music Educators Association: West Texas Children’s Chorus & Houston Boychoir (Mark Records 7434)

Wednesday

Winterreise – “Der Lindenbaum”: Franz Schubert

Context: William Sharp, baritone; Brian Connelly, piano

Performed at Rice University’s Duncan Recital Hall on November 20, 2016

Thursday

Plea/Supplication (Jewish spiritual melody): Steven Greenman

Steven Greenman, violin

Recorded in HPM’s Geary Performance Studio on October 19, 2016

Friday

Greensleeves: Arr. Alfred Reed

The Houston Symphonic Band

Christmas Recollections with the Houston Symphonic Band