Houston Music Highlights: Week Of December 19th, 2016

A preview of the Houston Music Highlights airing on Houston Public Media Classical this week.

Steven Greenman, violinist & composerCourtesy of artist's website
Steven Greenman, violinist & composer

Be on the listen for Houston Music Highlights, Tuesday through Friday on Houston Public Media Classical! These 6-minute highlights feature local musicians and ensembles such as the Houston Symphony, the Apollo Chamber Players, and numerous others each week. Houston Music Highlights air at 7 AM, and then repeat at 1 PM, 6 PM, and 10 PM.

This week’s “Holiday” Highlights include seasonal tunes from Uganda and Argentina sung by two Texas youth choirs, a selection from Schubert’s “Winter Journey,” a Jewish spiritual melody in honor of Hanukkah, plus a band-arrangement of an English folk tune cherished at this time of the year.

 

Tuesday

Kamuwe Ekirabo (Bring Him a Gift): Traditional song from Uganda

West Texas Children’s Chorus; Susan Brumfield, Director; Alan Shinn, drums

El cielo canta alegría (Heaven is Singing for Joy, Alleluia!): Pablo Sosa

Houston Boychoir; Carole Nelson, Artistic Director; John Autin, piano

2008 Texas Music Educators Association: West Texas Children’s Chorus & Houston Boychoir (Mark Records 7434)

 

Wednesday

Winterreise – “Der Lindenbaum”: Franz Schubert

Context: William Sharp, baritone; Brian Connelly, piano

Performed at Rice University’s Duncan Recital Hall on November 20, 2016

 

Thursday

Plea/Supplication (Jewish spiritual melody): Steven Greenman

Steven Greenman, violin

Recorded in HPM’s Geary Performance Studio on October 19, 2016

 

Friday

Greensleeves: Arr. Alfred Reed

The Houston Symphonic Band

Christmas Recollections with the Houston Symphonic Band

Catherine Lu

Catherine Lu

Content Producer & Announcer

While growing up in Chicago and Houston, Catherine’s love for art, music and creative writing was influenced by her teachers and parents. She was once concertmaster of the Clear Lake High School Orchestra and a four-time violinist of the Texas All-State Symphony. A graduate of the University of Chicago, Catherine...

