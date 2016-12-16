Watch A Special Holiday Edition Of “Skyline Sessions”

The Skyline Sessions Holiday Edition features performances by North Carolina rock/soul/blues artist Nikki Hill (“Please Come Home for Christmas”), Austin-based latin-jazz ensemble Beto and the Fairlanes (“Caminando Por Un Winter Wonderland”), 12-year-old Tennessee country-music prodigy Emi Sunshine (“Oh Mary, Where Is Your Baby”), Nashville-based Americana artist Aaron Lee Tasjan (“Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas”), and Houston’s own gospel/soul/funk family band, The Jones Family Singers (“Jingle Bells/Christmas Medley”).
The Skyline Sessions Holiday Edition premieres Monday, December 19, 9pm, on Houston Public Media – TV 8.
Additional airtimes:
12/20 @ 1:30am & 11pm;
12/21 @ 3:30am
12/24 @ 1:00am & 6:30pm
12/25 @ 10:30pm
12/26 @ 2:30pm
12/30 @ 8:30pm